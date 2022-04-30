Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan gives a glimpse of his upcoming film's title track; Song to release on May 2

Remember 2007 when Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan gave us the best horror comedy of the era Bhool Bhulaiyya? Well, gear up because the movie’s standalone sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is around the corner. For the uninitiated, this Anees Bazmee directorial features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others in a key role. As it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, makes have been teasing fans with intriguing first look posters. Just a few days ago, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released the trailer of the movie and created a buzz. Now, Kartik just shared a teaser of the movie’s title track and we cannot keep calm!

Kartik’s video clip absolutely made us nostalgic with the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa tune. Kartik danced along to the tune and also had quite a catchy hook step. In the caption, he asked his fans to give a name to this hook step. He wrote, “Let’s give a name to the hook step. Suggest karo… So blessed to work with the best @boscomartis sir on this one. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack Teaser. Song out on 2nd MAY 2022 !!” Fans loved the song’s vibe and expressed their delight and excitement in the comments.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. To note, the Anees Bazmee directorial will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Kiara and Tabu. Ever since the movie has been announced, there have been frequent comparisons between Kartik and Akshay as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is getting into Khiladi Kumar’s shoes for the horror-comedy. To this, Kartik said, “It's better not to compare, I love him as an actor. We have tried our best to do it our way”.

