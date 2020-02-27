Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan has a bonfire party on the sets as he braves the Rajasthani cold; WATCH

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will hit the screens in 2020.

Right after the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to Rajasthan to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and thanks to social media, fan clubs of the actor have been sharing videos from the sets of the film. To begin with, Kartik Aaryan shared a video wherein he was seen beating the Jaipur cold by playing football on the sets, and today, we got our hands on a video wherein Kartik is seen warming up near bonfire.

In the video, Karitk Aaryan is seen standing by the bonfire while talking to his team members and we are sure that this was the perfect way to beat the Rajasthan cold. Also, earlier, Kartik had shared a photo wearing his nightsuit as he informed his fans that due to night shoots, it is after the break of dawn that he goes to sleep. Kartik wrote, “Good Night subah hoti hai Jab Night Shoots hoti hai#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 !!...”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and in lead roles and the film is a sequel to the 2007 film- Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, and the 2007 film featured , Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, and others. As per reports, it is being said that Tabu will be recreating Vidya’s iconic song in the sequel. Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

