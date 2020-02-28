Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan holds Kiara Advani in his arms as they twirl on a romantic song in Rajasthan

Currently, Kartik Aarayn is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan was snapped at the Jaipur airport as the actor reached the Pink City to kick-start another schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and ever since, this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor has been sharing videos and photos on social media from the shoot. From playing football on the sets to enjoying campfire, Kartik Aaryan has been finding ways to beat the Rajasthani cold, and today, we got our hands on a video wherein Kartik and Kiara Advani are seen shooting for, in what looks like, a song amidst the palatial havelis of Rajasthan.

In the said video, we can see Kartik holding Kiara in his arms while the two are twirling and grooving to the song. In the video, while Kartik is seen wearing sherwani, Kiara looks stunning in Indian attire and well, if this video is to go by, we can’t wait to see their chemistry on the silver screen. Also yesterday, Kartik shared a video in which Indian women cricket team’s all-rounder player, Jemimah Rodrigues, was seen dancing to the tunes of Love Aaj Kal’s Haan Main Galat while boarding a flight, and an overwhelmed Kartik took to social media to share his emotions for his ‘favourite cricketer’ as he wrote, “My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat!! Bring the cup home Jemi Trophy And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to Bollywood”.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the sequel to 's 2007 film of the same name, and Akshay’s film was directed by Priyadarshan, and the film was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020 and the film also stars in a pivotal role.

