Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani make for stylish duo as they arrive for trailer launch; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been all over the news of late courtesy of their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is the much awaited sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also stars Tabu in a key role. After unveiling the intriguing first looks of the lead characters, the makers unveiled the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a grand event. Interestingly, Kartik and Kiara were seen making heads turn as they arrived in style for the trailer launch.

In the pics, Kartik and Kiara were seen arriving on a motorcycle for the event and made for a stylish duo at the event. Kartik had opted for a brown coloured lose fitted t-shirt with a jacket and trousers. He completed his look with a pair of stylish sunglasses. On the other hand, Kiara was a sight to behold in her red coloured outfit with a plunging neckline with a red jacket. The two were seen posing happily with their bike ahead of a gate that read as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Take a look at Kartik and Kiara Advani’s pics:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is special because it’s my first horror comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

