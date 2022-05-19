Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani’s chemistry is on point as they promote their film; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all over the headlines these days. After all, this new jodi is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Kartik and Kiara, who have collaborated for the first time for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, have been clicked quite often as they are promoting the horror comedy.

Recently, the duo once again made the headlines as they were papped in the city during the promotions. In the pics, Kartik and Kiara were grabbing attention with their sizzling chemistry. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor looked dapper in his white sweatshirt which he had paired denims and grey sneaker. On the other hand, Kiara looked stunning in her pink coloured corset-style sleeveless top with matching flared trousers. They certainly made for a stylish duo and their chemistry has got the fans excited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s pics from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions:

For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa which will also feature Vidya Balan, Shiny Ahuja and Ameesha Patel in key roles. Ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there have been frequent comparisons between the Kartik starrer and Akshay starrer. Talking about the comparisons, Kartik said, “I can't compare because it's too big a shoe to fill. I had loved him (Akshay Kumar) in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, and have grown up watching him. It's better not to compare, I love him as an actor. We have tried our best to do it our way. But this is a new film, with a lot of new elements. I hope people will love it in his own dynamic”. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, etc, is slated to hit the screens on May 20 this year.

