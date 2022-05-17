Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of release

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are quite excited these days and rightfully so. After all, the duo is looking forward to the release of their much talked about horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is among the most anticipated releases of the year. As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to hit the theatres on May 20 this year, Kartik and Kiara are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. After grabbing attention with their Gujarat visit, the duo is now in the national capital to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik and Kiara were seen visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings ahead of the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the video, Kartik was seen wearing a white coloured kurta which he had paired with denims. On the other hand, Kiara had opted for a golden coloured embroidered suit with palazzo as they arrived at the holy place. For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will mark Kartik and Kiara’s first collaboration and their chemistry in the trailer is already creating waves in the industry.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s video:

Interestingly, ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, frequent comparisons are being made between Kartik starrer with Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Reacting to the comparisons, Kartik stated, “I can't compare because it's too big a shoe to fill. I had loved him (Akshay Kumar) in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, and have grown up watching him. It's better not to compare, I love him as an actor. We have tried our best to do it our way. But this is a new film, with a lot of new elements. I hope people will love it in his own dynamic. Comparisons will happen, but I hope Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be remembered as a new film”.

