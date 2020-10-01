  1. Home
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film struggles to find a space to build a set in Mumbai

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hopes to resume filming soon. However, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is struggling to find a location in Mumbai to build a set.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film struggles to find a space to build a set in Mumbai
The filming of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came to a halt due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Now, with many Bollywood restarting shoot, the Anees Bazmee directorial is also eyeing to resume the filming. The initial plan had the makers making their way to Lucknow. After going back and forth on the filming location, the makers decided to shoot the movie in Mumbai. However, they aren't able to find space to build the sets for the movie. 

Bazmee told Mid-Day that many plots they have been looking at have been booked for shoots. "It's not easy to get a property in October to build a set because many producers are kicking off new projects," the filmmaker revealed. The director hopes to finalise the location soon and wrap up the 15-day schedule. The director added that they will be shooting most of the indoor portions in the city. 

Once the location is finalised, they will construct a set replicating the interiors of a haveli that was constructed in Lucknow and wrap the shoot. The film is expected to head to Lucknow for a few outdoor scenes. "The producers [Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar] feel that our last schedule can be in Lucknow, where we can film the necessary outdoor shots," Bazmee added. 

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead. The new film in the franchise stars Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

