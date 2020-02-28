Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan looks classy in a white kurta in a BTS photo from the sets

A BTS picture of Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while the actor is shooting in Jaipur has been doing rounds on social media which will skip your heartbeat.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma is currently busy shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. The actor who has kick-started his next schedule of the movie in Jaipur with Kiara has been sharing videos and photos on social media from the shoot. From playing football on the sets to enjoying a campfire, Kartik is having a gala time on the sets.

Recently, we came across a BTS picture of the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor which has been surfing on the internet. In this BTS pic shared by the fan, we can see Kartik is riding a bike looking classy in a white kurta and jeans. We all are very well aware of Kartik's love for bikes. During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, the actor was time and again spotted riding his bike, infact, a video where the Luka Chuppi actor is asking for a new bike had also gone viral on social media.

Talking about this BTS pic, the actor has been accompanied by someone from the sets on his bike. The actor is all smiles and is spotted on the sets of the movie.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's BTS picture here:

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the sequel to , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan, and that film was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020, and the film also stars in a pivotal role.

