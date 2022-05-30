Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan opts for a casual look as he promotes movie with Anees Bazmee and producers

Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film emerged as the biggest opener for the ‘Dhamaka’ actor and one of the biggest Bollywood openers of 2022. As the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office in the early days of its second week, the actor, producers, and director of the film were spotted at a Juhu hotel, promoting and celebrating the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Actorhas been riding high on the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film emerged as the biggest opener for the ‘Dhamaka’ actor and one of the biggest Bollywood openers of 2022. As the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office in the early days of its second week, the actor, producers, and director of the film were spotted at a Juhu hotel, promoting and celebrating the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In one of the pictures, we can see, Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Kartik Aaryan standing next to each other, posing for the camera. promoting the film at a hotel in Juhu. Meanwhile, in another picture, Kartik is seen smiling and posing for the camera in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 style. Kartik opted casual yet stylish avatar for the promotions. He paired a white T-shirt with a funky jacket and joggers with a pair of sneakers. Pinkvilla got you the exclusive pictures from the promotion site. Have a look at the pictures from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in cinemas on May 20, 2022. The storyline follows Ruhan (Kartik), a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika at the Thakur palace. The flick is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist and Vidya Balan as Avni aka Manjulika. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. Actor Rajpal Yadav is reprising his role as Chhota Pandit from the first installment. Initially, the film was set to release on July 31, 2020, but was delayed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in Rohit Dhawan's directorial, ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.