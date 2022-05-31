Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Bhushan Kumar and team celebrate the success of their film; PICS

As everyone is now aware, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is a massive hit at the box office. The film crossed the magical Rs. 100 cr nett mark on its second Saturday and the film is cruising towards its next milestone, that is the Rs. 150 cr mark. To celebrate the success of the film, the team held a success party last night at Bastian, Worli in the city of Mumbai. The success party was attended by Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Sajid Khan, Mukesh Bhatt and Ronit Roy among others.

Kartik Aaryan looked very stylish and dashing in his black jacket. He struck a pose with Tabu who looked beautiful in her printed white designer dress. A relieved and relaxed Anees Bazmee in his casual blacks looked fit as ever. Bhushan Kumar also looked stylish in his leather jacket. Sanjay Mishra nailed the shirt and lungi look. Whereas, Rajpal Yadav preferred wearing his black striped formals. Sajid Khan in his blue checks shirt looked radiant. Mukesh Bhatt wore a printed shirt. Ronit Roy wore a grey blazer and looked absolutely chic. Murad Khetani wore an off-white hoodie and looked a million bucks. Sajid Nadiadwala got eyeballs rolling with his stylish printed brown trousers. Kiara Advani could not attend the event due to work commitments but it would have been great if she too was present to celebrate the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Have a look at the clicks from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Success Party:

Kartik Aaryan is running high on success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is carefully considering his options. He has a number of movies in the pipeline like Captain India, Shehzada, Freddy and an untitled romantic saga with Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans, all scheduled to release in the next couple of years. Kiara Advani gears up for her next, JugJugg Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which releases on the 24th of June, 2022.

