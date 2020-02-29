Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Is Kiara Advani the ‘chudail’ in the movie? Kartik Aaryan’s recent post hints so

As Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur, he shared an interesting picture from the sets with co-star Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan, who made our hearts swoon over his lover boy avatar in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal, is all set to try his hand on a new genre now. Bollywood’s chocolate boy will now be seen in the much talked about horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a sequel of 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Kartik will be stepping into ’s shoes for the movie. Needless to say, the fans are quite excited to witness this new avatar of Kartik.

And now piquing up the audience’s curiosity, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star has shared an interesting update about the movie. Kartik recently posted a picture of himself with Kiara Advani from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as they share a mushy moment. While their chemistry in the pic will make you go awwww, the backdrop of seven ladies with their face covered by their hair gives a spooky touch to the picture. This isn’t all. Kartik’s caption also left everyone intrigued as he wrote, “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”. We wonder if he is hinting about Kiara playing the role of a ‘chudail’ in the movie.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s new post from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

To note, Kartik is currently shooting for the horror drama in Jaipur. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars in a key role. Talking about Tabu’s role, the ace filmmaker asserted that he was keen to rope in the Fitoor actress for the role and emphasised that her role with surprise the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More