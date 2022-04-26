Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani drops new poster with Kartik Aaryan & Tabu ahead of the trailer launch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s fans have been in for a treat today. After all, the trailer of their much talked about horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release today. And while the excitement among the fans for the film is palpable, Kiara has now taken social media by storm as she has shared a new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hours before the trailer launch. To note, apart from Kartik and Kiara, the movie will also feature Tabu in a key role.

The poster featured Kartik, Kiara and Tabu along with other co-stars of the movie. Kartik was dressed in his black kurta pyjama as per his role, while Kiara looked stunning in her stylish orange top with a white skirt. She had a petrified expression on her face. On the other hand, Tabu’s panache was unmatched in her pistachio coloured saree. Kiara captioned the post as, “It’s almost time for the haunted haveli to re-open its doors! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 trailer premiering at 1 PM! Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!”

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post:

To note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 happens to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The Anees Bazmee directorial will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Tabu and Kiara. Earlier, the makers had unveiled intriguing first look posters of Kaira and Tabu which left the audience wanting more. Talking about the movie, director Anees Bazmee told Pinkvilla, “I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & the challenges posed by COVID: ‘We held together as a team’