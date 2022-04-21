Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani introduces her character Reet as she unveils her look from the horror comedy

Kiara Advani has been creating a wave in the industry with her impressive lineup of films. The actress, who was last seen in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is now gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and her fan following can’t wait to see her magic on the big screen. For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release horror comedy. And while fans are looking forward to the much talked about horror comedy, Kiara took the social media by storm today as she unveiled her look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kiara shared a motion poster featuring her pic wherein the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had a petrified expression on her. The motion poster dropped a hint of horror as a scary hand appears on her head. Introducing herself as Reet, Kiara divulged some details about her character. She wrote, “Meet Reet. Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!”

Check out Kiara Advani’s first look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here:

To note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks Kiara’s second horror comedy after Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii. Besides, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik for the first time. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the movie also stars Tabu in a key role. Meanwhile, Kiara will also be seen in RC15, Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

