Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan starrer rides high on success; Anees Bazmee thanks audience

Expressing his gratitude towards the audience, the director of recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee on Monday shared a post on his Instagram. He said always believed in bringing out the best family entertainers and making his movies a part of people’s lives. Referring to the huge success of the film, the director thanked viewers for loving and supporting his film. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing exceptional business at the box office. The film opened to raving reviews and fans are loving the second installment of the popular franchise.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan had thanked his fans for making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a huge success. The actor revealed that he couldn't even get himself a ticket to watch the film on the big screen. Taking to his social media handles, the 31-year-old actor shared photos of himself holding up a 'house full' board. He wrote, "As actors we crave for this day. This Housefull board! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire. Thank you to the audience."

Meanwhile, the film has minted around Rs 66 crore in four days of its release.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in cinemas on May 20, 2022. The storyline follows Ruhan (Kartik), a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika at the Thakur palace. The flick is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist and Vidya Balan as Avni aka Manjulika. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. Actor Rajpal Yadav is reprising his role as Chhota Pandit from the first installment. Initially, the film was set to release on July 31, 2020, but was delayed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.