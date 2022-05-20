Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film releases, see review, BO prediction & more

The much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases today and fans have been eager to see if this horror comedy lives up to the original which was a massive hit. Directed by Aneez Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ad The much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases today and fans have been eager to see if this horror comedy lives up to the original which was a massive hit. Directed by Aneez Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit screens across India today. Pinkvilla has got all the latest updates from the film's release day. From its movie review to opening day prediction, check out all the live updates for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.