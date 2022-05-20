Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film releases, see review, BO prediction & more
The horror comedy is carrying reasonable buzz among the audience and as per early trends is poised to take a good start at the box office. It has been certified UA by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 143 minutes aka 2 hours and 2.23 minute. The trailer has spiked excitement among the target audience suggesting wholesome entertainment and the title track has continued to be relevant for the audience even today. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a big brand and the nostalgia factor is definitely working among the audience.
Rating it 3/5, Pinkvilla's Avinash Lohana wrote, "While the story does have its minor flaws, especially in the climax which seemed a bit dragged, but overall Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 manages to hold your attention. Dialogues written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik land well, while DOP Manu Anand’s lens captures the right emotions. Another most important element in a horror-comedy is the background music, and Sandeep Shirodkar does a great job at that."