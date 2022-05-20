Live

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film releases, see review, BO prediction & more

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on May 20, 2022 09:07 AM IST  |  15.2K
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Live Updates: Kartik-Kiara's film releases today, see review, box office prediction & more.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Live Updates: Kartik-Kiara's film releases today, see review, box office prediction & more.
The much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases today and fans have been eager to see if this horror comedy lives up to the original which was a massive hit. Directed by Aneez Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ad The much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases today and fans have been eager to see if this horror comedy lives up to the original which was a massive hit. Directed by Aneez Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit screens across India today. Pinkvilla has got all the latest updates from the film's release day. From its movie review to opening day prediction, check out all the live updates for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 
Highlights
May 20, 2022, 09:04 am IST
Tabu wishes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team
Taking to Instagram, Tabu wished her co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 good luck. "Wishing the entire team of #bhoolbhulaiyaa2 the Bestest of Luck! 20-5-2022," Tabu wrote. 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

May 20, 2022, 08:54 am IST
Screens and ticket sales
Pinkvilla's Bhool Bhulaiyaa Box Office Preview: 
 
According to producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the horror comedy is set for a release on 2800 to 3000 screens in India. The advances have opened across the board and the response is encouraging. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have sold over 30,000 tickets by Wednesday noon with a gross of Rs 69,00,000. This is a very good figure and we expect the film to sell around 1 lakh tickets by Thursday night. 
Read Full Article
May 20, 2022, 08:50 am IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Preview

The horror comedy is carrying reasonable buzz among the audience and as per early trends is poised to take a good start at the box office. It has been certified UA by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 143 minutes aka 2 hours and 2.23 minute. The trailer has spiked excitement among the target audience suggesting wholesome entertainment and the title track has continued to be relevant for the audience even today.  Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a big brand and the nostalgia factor is definitely working among the audience.

Read Full Article
May 20, 2022, 08:29 am IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Review: The thrills and chills

Rating it 3/5, Pinkvilla's Avinash Lohana wrote, "While the story does have its minor flaws, especially in the climax which seemed a bit dragged, but overall Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 manages to hold your attention. Dialogues written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik land well, while DOP Manu Anand’s lens captures the right emotions. Another most important element in a horror-comedy is the background music, and Sandeep Shirodkar does a great job at that."      

Read Full Article

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!