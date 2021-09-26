Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 locks 25 March release, Ajay Devgn picks April's Eid date for MayDay release

In the fresh announcement of films by the makers, two more films release dates have been announced today. Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and , Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay have also announced their dates. To note, the Maharashtra government has finally allowed the opening of theatres from October 22. Amid this, some films had opted for digital release but some have waited for the theatres to open. The theatres were closed after the second wave of COVID 19 hit the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “IT'S FINAL... 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' ARRIVES ON 25 MARCH 2022... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani # #AneesBazmee #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani.” The horror-comedy is the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred , Vidya Balan in the lead role. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee. Three posters of the film were released on 19 August 2019. Kartik, Kiara and Tabu will be working together for the first time. Recently, the lead actor wrapped the climax scene of the film.

Coming to the next, Ajay Devgn announced the release date of his next film MayDay on Instagram. He wrote, “Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022.”

As reported, the film is inspired by an incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country had to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and it had a close shave.

