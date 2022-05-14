Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions: Kartik Aaryan looks dashing in blue, Kiara Advani rocks stylish bandanna; PICS

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 time is approaching and we cannot keep calm! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stone unturned to promote the horror comedy movie. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit cinemas on the 20th of May. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the leads. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Ever since the trailer of Kartik and Kiara’s film dropped, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch it, now we spotted the two protagonists at Imagica promoting the film and let us tell you, they did so in style!

In the pictures, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani could be seen putting their best fashion foot forward and impressed us with their stunning style. Kartik looked dapper as usual in his blue attire. He wrote a white floral shirt with a blue jacket. On the other hand, Kiara's unique fashion absolutely amazed us. She sported a stylish printed golden top with a long printed skirt. She accessorised the look with a bandanna that suited her all too well. The duo could be seen striking their signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa pose as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the PICS:

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

It was also recently reported that Kartik and Kiara will soon start shooting for their next project together – an untitled love saga directed by Sameer Vidwans.

