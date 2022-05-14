Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song De Tali: Get ready to groove with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani; Watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. It also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary. It is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles, and was directed by Priyadarshan.

The makers have recently released the trailer of the movie which left everyone in awe. And while fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Title Track and Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin, the makers have now released yet another song titled De Taali. It is a peppy track that will make you groove right away. It is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Armaan Malik and Shashwat Singh, while Pritam has composed the music and the lyrics have been created by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song De Taali:

Directed by Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar. It has been slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara have many interesting films in their pipeline. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will be seen next in Freddy with Alaya F, Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyanarayan Ki Katha. He will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain Indiaa. Apart from this, he also has the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Kiara, on the other hand, will then feature next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Kaul. The film is scheduled for release on 24 June. The Kabir Singh actress also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, which is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022. Advani will also star in the Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan.

