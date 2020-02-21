Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan’s message for his mother is a proof that he is true blue mama’s boy

As Kartik Aaryan jets off to Jaipur for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he shares an adorable message for his mother on social media.

Kartik Aaryan, who is crowned as nation’s heartthrob, has emerged as kings of sequels. After entertaining the audience with Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood’s chocolate boy has begun working on his next sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie happens to be the sequel of ’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa wherein Kartik will be seen stepping into the Sooryavanshi star’s shoes. The first look posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already created a buzz in the town and team has already shot the first schedule of the movie.

And now, as per a recent update, Kartik has jetted off to Jaipur for the next schedule of the mystery drama which will be shot in Jaipur. But looks like the actor is still in a vacation mode and didn’t want to be away from his mommy. Soon after he left for the Pink City, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture of himself with a sad caption as he wrote about missing his mother badly. “Hate being away from mom especially when injured. Already missing you,” Kartik wrote along with a kissing emoticon. This caption clearly proves that he is a complete mama’s boy and it does make us go aww.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s message for his mother:

To note, apart from Kartik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also star Kiara Advani in the lead. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie is expected to release on July 31, 2020. Besides, the Love Aaj Kal star will also be seen in much talked about Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

