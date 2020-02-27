Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu will pull off an UNSEEN avatar in the horror sequel REVEALS director Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee REVEALS about Tabu's character, the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and much more. Read on to find out what the director had to say.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been creating a buzz since the first look poster featuring Kartik Aaryan was released. The movie mainly created a buzz because of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released in the year 2007 starring , Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani and and is directed by Anees Bazmee. The director is excited to work with Tabu and says that the actress will portray a never seen avatar in the film.

Speaking about it Anees Bazmee said to PTI that he so wanted to work with Tabu and this role was apt for her. He offered the role, which he felt will suit her stature as a performer. It is not a special appearance, but an important part. It is too early to talk about it in detail. His attempt is to present Tabu in a different avatar, something which the audience has not seen before. She is a wonderful actor and she can do anything.

Revealing about adding his touch to the sequel, the director said, “This is a completely different film and a story. It has elements of horror and comedy and this is new to me. I am enjoying it. My films are always entertaining and so will it be. A director should have his own language while making a film. The audience is intelligent they come to know what is new and what is copied. He also said that Tabu will feature in the recreated version of Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

He further said, “We will shoot in Jaipur for a few days and then we will go to Lucknow for a month, then to Mumbai and there is a schedule in overseas.”

The 2007 movie was directed by Priyadarshan and was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the theaters on July 31, 2020.

