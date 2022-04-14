Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan enters the haunted haveli with Kiara Advani; To release on 20 May.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is gearing up for a big theatrical release. After much delay, the makers dropped the first teaser from the film and announced the release date on Thursday. Taking to social media, Kiara Advani dropped the glimpse of the comedy horror film.

The teaser promises a high dose of entertainment for the audiences this summer. Taking a leaf from the original, the haunted haveli returns in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with new cast and a few familiar faces. In the teaser, we get to see Rajpal Yadav in his typical avatar.

Sharing the teaser, Kiara tweeted, "The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? Teaser out now!" Whereas, Kartik tweeted, "#RoohBaba is coming Beware #Manjulika !!"

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May, 2022.

