Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track: Kartik Aaryan will charm you with his dancing skills and swag

Ever since the first look of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. Now that we are only a couple of days away from the release of the film, both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are on a promotional spree. They are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and to get the excitement levels higher, the makers of the film have released the title track which had already gotten all the fans jumping with joy when the teaser had released.