Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer will leave you spooked

The much-awaited trailer of the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu has been released today. The movie has been creating a massive buzz in the town of late. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. In the movie, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will be seen as Rooh Baba, while the Kabir Singh actress will play the role of Reet.

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's filming hit the floors back in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed indefinitely. Later, it was rescheduled for March 25 but was pushed to May.

The film also features Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. This also marks Kiara’s first collaboration with Kartik and director Anees Bazmee. It is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May 2022.

