Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Netizens heap praises on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s horror-comedy

After creating a substantial buzz in the town, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have finally released the trailer of the movie. For the uninitiated, this Anees Bazmee directorial features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others in a key role. As it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, makes have been teasing fans with intriguing first look posters. And now that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer is out, netizens have a mixed reaction to the horror-comedy.

A Twitter user wrote, “After 15 Years The Horror Comedy is Back No One Match The Madness Level of @akshaykumar Sir But As a Fan I am Not Disopointed at All @TheAaryanKartik Sir & @rajpalofficial Sir Nailed it and This Time @BazmeeAnees Sir is Back & Excited To See Thrill Horror Drama.! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”. Another user tweeted about the nostalgia that came along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 trailer looks super fun .. 100cr BO collection loading for @TheAaryanKartik .. congratulations in advance …loved @rajpalofficial sir,” the tweet read.

Take a look at tweets for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer:

To note, the Anees Bazmee directorial will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Kiara and Tabu. Ever since the movie has been announced, there have been frequent comparisons between Kartik and Akshay as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is getting into Khiladi Kumar’s shoes for the horror-comedy. To this, Kartik said, “It's better not to compare, I love him as an actor. We have tried our best to do it our way”.