Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Kiara Advani aka Reet misses Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh as latter promotes film; Actor REACTS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be soon seen sharing screen space in the much-awaited horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan, which starred Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the leads. Ahead of its release, Kartik and Kiara have been busy promoting the film in different cities. Speaking of which, Kartik is currently in Jaipur, and his co-actor Kiara misses him as she's not with him.

A few hours back, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and put up a video showcasing Kartik and her performing on stage during a promotional event. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "Reet is missing her Ghostiee today! Have a blast in Jaipur, sabko mera pyaar dena (red heart emoji) kal phir milenge Rooh Baba (ghost emoji).” Kartik reshared this video on his Instagram stories and wrote s sweet reply to Kiara that read, "Rooh Baba is missing you too Come back asap (red heart emoji).”

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Instagram stories:

Apart from the duo, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

It was recently reported that Kartik and Kiara will soon start shooting for their next project together – an untitled love saga directed by Sameer Vidwans. Apart from this, Kartik has Freddy and Shehzada in the pipeline. Kiara, on the other hand, has JugJugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera in her kitty.

