Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Anees Bazmee reveals movie might not release soon; says 'still in the writing process’

Director Anees Bazmee’s last film was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and it featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in key roles. As usual, it was loved by many, and undoubtedly, the fans are now waiting for the third part. However, the director shared that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will take some time as it’s still in the writing process.

Anees Bazmee on working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his next film

Bollywood director Anees Bazmee, who has given some amazing films like Welcome, Ready, and Singh is Kinng, will now present Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his next film titled Section 108. The teaser of the movie was recently unveiled in Mumbai. At the teaser launch, the director spoke about working with the upcoming film, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

While talking about Section 108, Anees shared, “It is a very beautifully written film. I loved the story of the film so much and that is the reason I got associated with the film. It is a very gripping and interesting story. Nawazuddin is a very fantastic actor and I love his work. So I am happy to be working with him."

For the unversed, Section 108 is a suspense drama film directed by Rashik Khan. The film will feature Nawzuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra in lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to take some time

At the teaser launch, Anees Bazmee also shared that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will take some time as it is still in “the writing process”. As we’ve seen, the first two parts were crazily loved by the audiences and so, the hype and expectations from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is very high.

Talking on the same, the director said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will take some time. We are still in the writing process so can’t say when it will be released.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, among others in key roles, and was released on May 20, 2022. The film was directed by Aneez Bazmee and written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji. As expected, the film won audiences’ hearts and did way too well at the box office.