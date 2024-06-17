Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Details about Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s next shooting schedule REVEALED

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a roll with the release of his much-awaited biographical drama, Chandu Champion. The movie is going strong at the box office and now, after its vigorous promotions, the actor is set to move on to his next project. The 33-year-old is all set to begin the next leg of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Shooting update of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In a new development that has surfaced online, it is being said that the BB3 team will resume shooting by the end of this month. For the unversed, this Anees Bazmee directorial began rolling in Mumbai earlier in March and then also shot in Kolkata for some time.

The team had taken a break as Kartik was busy with the promotions of Chandu Champion and the movie’s leading lady, Triptii Dimri also flew off to Italy for a quick vacation. A report in HT City reveals that they’ll now resume the shoot as the release date is nearing. The makers of BB3 are eyeing a Diwali release this year.

The report suggested that the film team, including Kartik and Triptii, will head to Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha town by the June end for their next schedule. “The location will give a very rooted aesthetic vibe as is the requirement of the story”, HT’s source revealed. They will be stationed there till July before heading for one last schedule after that.

As Orchha is widely known for its Mughal architecture, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team will reportedly be exploring the same scenic locations.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Not just Kartik Aaryan and Triptii, this horror-comedy will also feature Vidya Balan reprising her iconic character of Manjulika from the first part (released in 2007). Other than that, actress Madhuri Dixit is also a part of this film. Along with this, Anees Bazmee is returning to the director’s seat after showing his mastery by backing the franchise’s second part in 2020.

Interestingly, BB3 was eyeing a solo release on Diwali but will now clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again at the box office. The latter is also an ensemble mega-starrer which will feature top cops from all previous parts of the franchise.

