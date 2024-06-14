Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on clash with Singham Again; 'Nuksaan to hota hai'

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Singham Again, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The fourth installment of the Singham franchise, scheduled to release on Independence Day (August 15), will now 'roar' on Diwali this year.

Singham Again will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is directing Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's film, has reacted to the big clash.

Anees Bazmee reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's clash

In a new interview with HT City, Anees Bazmee shared that the clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is news to him. Bazmee said that he had announced the release date of his film a year ago.

"Abhi aapse news aayi hai (I just got this news from you). Clashes are never a good idea. We had announced our release date for BB3 a year in advance. I don't know kya karein abhi (I don't know what to do right now)," the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director said.

Talking about how clashes impact the business of films, Bazmee added, "All films get affected when there is a clash, nuksaan toh hota hai (we have to bear loss)."

No plans to shift date, says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director

When asked if Anees Bazmee would like to change the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the 61-year-old director said that he hasn't thought of it yet and the film release date was already decided.

Advertisement

Calling Ajay Devgn his 'good friend', Bazmee added that the clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is 'inevitable'. He further said that changing the date of his film is not in his hands.

Singham Again averts the clash with Pushpa 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein

Featuring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, Singham Again was earlier clashing with Pushpa 3, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein.

On June 14, Ajay Devgn and the other star cast of Singham Again announced the new release date of the film.

Ajay dropped a new poster of Singham Again on Instagram while informing his fans that the Rohit Shetty directorial will now be released on Diwali this year. "#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024," the post reads.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Tabu, and Vidya Balan.

Notably, Diwali falls on October 29 this year.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie to now release on Diwali 2024; averts clash with Pushpa 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein