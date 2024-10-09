Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee reveals why he didn't take psychological thriller route like first part; 'Shifting the genre would be cheating…’

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already become a new topic of discussion on social media. The film is the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. In a new interview, the film's director, Anees Bazmee, admitted that the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was great. He added that Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have done praiseworthy work in it. As a result, he made the next two installments as horror-comedy and not psychological thriller like the first one.

Anees Bazmee recently sat down for an interview with the Hindustan Times and discussed his choices about making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3. A major question that every fan wondered was why the filmmaker made a horror comedy and not a psychological thriller like the first installment, which was a novel genre in India and impressed the fans.

In his reply, the director explained that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also follows the same pattern of horror comedy as the second film, for a special reason. He explained how first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller and the work of Priyadarshan and Akshay set a high standard. He really liked and didn't want to touch their work.

He said, "The first film was made beautifully by Priayadarshan ji and Akshay had done amazing work there. So, I did not want to go the psychological thriller route because I wanted it to be different." Also, as he worked on the script, he realized that the main points they wanted to explore in the film were more about horror, and they shifted the genre.

Advertisement

Anees Bazmee said, "When we started working on the script, the basic beats were more horror than thriller. So, I felt that shifting the genre back to psychological thriller would be cheating with the script."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to release on November 1, 2024, and will clash with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. Meanwhile, its trailer was released today amid high anticipation.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch: Kartik Aaryan says he met Triptii Dimri directly on set; reveals they didn't do workshops: ‘Our chemistry in film…’