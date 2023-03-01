Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan announces the return of Rooh Baba; To release on Diwali 2024- WATCH

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film might not have worked at the box office but Kartik's performance impressed the audience. In 2022, the actor left everyone in splits with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recently, it was confirmed that he would return with the third instalment. Today, Kartik took to social media and finally made an official announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He dropped a video of him as Rooh Baba and offered a glimpse of what the audience should expect from the film.

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a spooky video. In the video, he is seen dressed as his character Rooh Baba. He is heard saying, "Kya laga? Kahani khatam hogayi? Darwaaze toh band hote hai taaki ek baar fir se khul sake. Main aatmao se sirf baat nahi karta, aatmaaein mere andar aa bhi jaati hai". The video ends with his evil laughter. The song Ami Je Tomar also plays in the backdrop.

Kartik shared the video and wrote, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the announcement, his fans went gaga over it. A fan wrote, "Omg this one made my day. So finally it's official announcement of BB3." Another fan wrote, "Sir is baar toh box office ki Diwali roo baba ke sath manayenge." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anees Bazmee. The horror-comedy will take the theatres by storm on Diwali 2024.

Work front

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik also has Captain India in the pipeline. The film will be helmed by Hansal Mehta. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled next in his kitty.

