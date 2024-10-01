Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan starrer's teaser receives mixed response on social media; all eyes on trailer

The teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, has ignited a flurry of reactions online. Fans flocked to X to share their excitement, while some expressed their desire for Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise. Curious about what netizens are saying about this highly anticipated teaser? Check it out below!

The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was launched on Friday, featuring Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri. The nearly two-minute teaser received mixed responses on X (formerly Twitter). Some users raved about it, with one saying it has created a storm online, while others praised the actor’s unbeatable track record in comedy.

However, a few others didn’t like the teaser and took to X to criticize it. One user wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Teaser? They are trying to ruin this movie once again.” Another commented, “The first Bhool Bhulaiya was an iconic film, the first Bhool Bhulaiya movie has left a distinct impression on all the fans even today. What was experienced in the first film will not be experienced in the second and third films.”

Meanwhile, a segment of netizens also expressed their disappointment over Akshay Kumar's absence and called for his return, believing the series belongs to him. One user stated, "Saw #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Teaser and the only thought I have is .... where TH is Akshay Kumar & why did he leave this series?” Another added, “Public want Akshay Kumar #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Teaser @akshaykumar."

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release in theaters on Diwali 2024. The film's story, screenplay, and dialogues are crafted by Aakash Kaushik, while the music features contributions from Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik, and others. The lyrics are penned by Sameer, Rashmi Virag, Aditya Rikhari, Dhrruv Yogi, and Som.

As it prepares to compete with the highly anticipated Singham Again from the Cop Universe, the film's reception is particularly important, especially following its mixed reviews. It will be interesting to see how the teaser impacts its performance during this festive clash.

