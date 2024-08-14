Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s horror-comedy delayed due to Stree 2’s craze? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan-fronted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up to arrive in the theatres during Diwali week this year. There were reports that the teaser of the much-awaited horror comedy will see a theatrical premiere on August 15, but the plans seem to have changed now.

A report published in the Times of India suggests that the makers have rolled back their decision of teaser release as of now and are looking for a delayed plan. A great deal was cracked by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers with the theatre owners to fill in the 1:32 minute teaser between the shows of Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein - a massive three-way clash that could have grabbed them massive eyeballs.

However, the plans have now reportedly been delayed. TOI’s source mentioned, “Currently the buzz is extremely strong for Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also belong to the same genre. Given the strong opening Stree 2 is expected to get, BB3 might not get the desired reach, hence the teaser has been delayed.”

It was just a week back when Kartik Aaryan announced the wrapping up of the film and updating his fans that the movie is all set for a Diwali dhamaka. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is unarguably one of the highly-anticipated movies of this year considering the massive success of its predecessor and the casting coup that makers pulled up with this one.

Other than Kartik Aaryan, the OG Manjulikka aka Vidya Balan will make a return to the franchise along with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently spoke to Pinkvilla and shared, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is special to us as it is one of the most cherished franchises of Indian Cinema. We look forward to embarking on this entertaining journey for Diwali.”

For the unversed, BB3 will see a box office clash with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Singham Again on November 1. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the mega-actioner also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

