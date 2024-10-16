Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track OUT: Kartik Aaryan steals the show with Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh's catchy vocals in OG Neeraj Shridhar's 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024. With a stellar cast featuring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, this spooky horror comedy is set to make a big splash. Additionally, the makers have just unveiled the title track and this year's biggest collaboration: International rapper and singer Pitbull teaming up with our desi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, to add charm to Neeraj Shridhar's classic, Hare Krishna Hare Ram.

In the title track, Aaryan looks dapper in a stylish black suit. He grooves effortlessly to the captivating vocals of Pitbull and Diljit, making it impossible to take your eyes off him.

The song, infused with the original charm of Neeraj Shridhar, evokes a sense of nostalgia. However, Pitbull’s rap elevates it to a new level, ensuring that this track will be a major hit of the year.

For those who may not know, this isn't Pitbull's first collaboration with an Indian artists. Five years ago, he collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the popular song Slowly Slowly.

Listen to the full song here:

The recently released trailer kicks off with the return of Vidya Balan's character, Manjulika. In it, Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba is depicted exploiting ghosts for his benefit. Notably, there's a cameo featuring Majnu Bhai’s painting from the movie Welcome. The trailer also provides glimpses of Kartik's romantic involvement with Triptii.

Madhuri Dixit's first look is also revealed, where she refers to herself as Manjulika, and viewers are treated to a sneak peek of her dance-off with Vidya Balan.

Additionally, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar play significant roles. The trailer is filled with clever punchlines and jump scares, offering the audience a taste of what's to come.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to light up this Diwali, making its theatrical debut on November 1, 2024. This highly anticipated sequel features Kartik Aaryan returning to his beloved role as Rooh Baba from the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film aims to continue the legacy of Bollywood's favorite horror-comedy franchise. Moviegoers can look forward to an exciting box office showdown as it competes against Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

