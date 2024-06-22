Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4: Ameesha Patel can't stop gushing over Kartik Aaryan as fans suggest she enter BB world again

Kartik Aaryan has gained huge appreciation for his performance in the latest film, Chandu Champion. While his transformation surprised everyone, his top-notch performance in the role of Murlikant Petkar also managed to woo the audience.

Now Ameesha Patel has also praised the young actor for his acting and dancing skills.

Ameesha Patel goes gaga over Kartik Aaryan

During her latest AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), Ameesha Patel was asked if fans could see her along with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. Ameesha, who played a character named Radha in the first film of the franchise, responded to the question by praising the actor

"I have always admired Kartik Aryan and always said he’s a great dancer ,,a great actor and v humble .. even Chandu champion he’s simply outstanding," she tweeted while adding that he will surely be the Rs 300 crore-400 crore plus star at the box office and has "alll the potential to achieve it."

When a fan asked if she had watched Chandu Champion, the Gadar 2 actress replied, "Kartik is simply fantastic," and Sakina is a huge fan of his work.

A fan again asked her if she would be open to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and answering the query, she said that Radha is "really looking forward to seeing part 3," and she is sure that it will be "damn good."

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel and Kartik Aaryan's work front

After the grand success of Gadar 2, Ameesha is yet to announce her next film. Meanwhile, fans look forward to seeing her in Gadar 3 opposite Sunny Deol. In her AMA session, the actress was asked about her next movie, to which she replied that she had been hearing two scripts for the past couple of months and is hopeful of offering "much more" of her to the audience in 2025.

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will have him in the lead alongside Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit cinemas on Diwali 2024. Apart from that, he will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming actioner, Arjan Ustara, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kartik will also be seen in the upcoming untitled romantic film directed by Anurag Basu, which will have Triptii as the lead heroine.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Karan Johar is impressed with Kartik Aaryan's latest film; calls it his ‘best performance’