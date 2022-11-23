Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor Vikram Gokhale's condition critical, hospitalised in Pune

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale , who has worked in several popular films, has been undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. It is reported that he is in critical condition. It is also being said that he was brought to the hospital a few days back and his health was stable post receiving the treatment. But now, it is condition is deteriorating.

ANI took to Twitter and wrote, "Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days back. His condition remains critical." The reports also suggest that the doctors have refused to reveal any further information. They said that the renowned actor's family will share an update on his health. Till now, the family hasn't released any statement or details about Gokhale's illness.

Vikram Gokhale's films

The veteran actor has been a part of several hit films. He was seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Mission Mangal. He was last seen in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty. The film was released in June this year. Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked in Marathi films. In 2010, he won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati.