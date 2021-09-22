Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Roohi; Here's a look at 7 horror comedies and how they fared at the Box Office

Are you a fan of horror movies? A bigger one for horror comedies? Well, Bollywood makers have you covered. The Indian film industry never shies away from experimenting with content, from romantic comedies to horror-comedies we have it all. Talking about horror comedy, the genre is unique in its own perspective, invoking emotions of two different spectrums together. While the craft is difficult, Bollywood directors have given their best to ace the screenplay.

From Go Goa Gone to Stree, Bollywood buffs have a list of horror comedies to watch. Such movies also resonated with the audience as Bhool Bhulaiyaa proved to be a blockbuster. This particular genre also attracts the Indian audience for their simple plots that are effective in cooling down stress. While the genre gains popularity, Bollywood is also planning to go all guns blazing to offer you back-to-back comedy horrors in the future.

Let’s have a look at the already released horror comedies and how they fared at the Box Office.

Bhoothnath Returns (2014)

Bhoothnath Returns featuring Amitabh Bachchan is a sequel to the film Boothnath. The horror drama is a comedy with political satire. The movie touched the hearts of Bollywood buffs. The total box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was Rs 49 crore and is still considered one of the iconic movies of Bollywood.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Starring , Vidya Balan and Paresh Rawal, Priyadarshan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was released in 2014. The film impressed the audience and was a huge hit at the box office. It is one of the finest horror-thriller films in Bollywood. Bhootnath Returns earned Rs 33.9 crore at the box office

Go Goa Gone (2013)

2013 release Go Goa Gone based on zombies became a popular hit among the youth. The movie starred , Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Pooja Gupta, and Anand Tiwari. Released and directed by Raj and D.K., India's first zombie comedy film gained Rs 24.2 crore at the box office.

Chamtkar (1992)

Chamtkar is also on the list of best horror-comedy Hindi films. Starring , Naseeruddin Shah, Urmila Matondkar and Tinu Anand. In the release, Naseeruddin Shah becomes a ghost after Tinu Anand's character kills him. Shah's family thinks he is on the run.

Stree (2018)

The recent release, Stree with and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles, reached heights. The film is a revenge drama and also features Pankaj Tiwari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The movie received a positive response from the audience and was raked in a good amount of box office collections. The film minted over Rs 120 crore at the box office.

Laxmii (2020)

in Laxmii was praised for his impeccable performance. He played the lead role in Raghava Lawrence's directorial Laxmii. The movie, which also features Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, happens to be the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil movie Kanchana. Laxmii earned

Roohi (2021)

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi featured Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma and narrated the story of two best friends who fall in love with a girl who is possessed by a demon played by Janhvi Kapoor. Praised by the audience, Roohi minted Rs 15.3 crore at the box office.

