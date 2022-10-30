Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Raaz: 10 scariest horror movies you can binge-watch on Halloween with your friends

Halloween is almost here. It is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31 and is to mark the eve of the western Christian feast of all hallows' day. Some people like to dress up in super scary costumes or superheroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. While the rest, who prefer staying indoors on Halloween night, prefer watching horror movies on this occasion and Bollywood has churned out some of the best horror films. We have curated a list of the top ten horror movies from Bollywood that will give you sleepless nights. 1. Raaz

The film stars Bipasha Basu along with Dino Morea and Malini Sharma in the lead. Aditya (Morea) and Sanjana (Basu) move to Ooty to save their failing marriage, however, they find out that their new home is more than they expected when a ghost starts haunting the place. It is an unofficial adaptation of the Hollywood film What Lies Beneath, which was released in 2000. Later, a sequel to the film titled Raaz: The Mystery Continues was released on 23 January 2009 and the third installment titled Raaz 3 was released on 7 September 2012. While a fourth film, Raaz Reboot, was released on 16 September 2016.

2. Ek Thi Daayan Released in 2013, the Kannan Iyer directorial is adapted from the short story Mobius Trips by Mukul Sharma. The horror movie starrer Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles The story is about a famous magician named, Bobo (Hashmi), who plans to marry his girlfriend. However, he is secretly scarred by hallucinations of his dead sister and is forced to seek psychiatric help. The movie gained positive reviews from critics.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa Directed by Priyadarshan, the 2007 release horror movie featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale. It is an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. Later, this year, in 2022, a sequel titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav was released. The film also became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

4. Stree Stree stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film tells the fictional story of a witch that haunts the men of Chanderi. It is the first installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe followed by Roohi (2021) which featured Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy movie Bhediya is also scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 November 2022.

5. Pari Prosit Roy's directorial stars Anushka Sharma and marks her 3rd production venture for her company Clean Slate Filmz. WithParambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, and Mansi Multani feature in supporting roles. Pari is a story about a man, who attempts to help a woman named Ruksana, an abuse victim, who he found chained up in a hut.

6. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead. The film is claimed to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai, the famous MV Wisdom in 2011 and is a story of an officer who has to move an abandoned but haunted ship lying static on Juhu Beach.

7. Bulbbul Bulbbul is a horror movie that starred Tripti Dimri in the lead role alongside Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency, the film revolves around a child bride and her journey from innocence to strength. It was produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz.

8. Bhoot Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starred Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married couple, Vishal (Devgn) and Swati (Matondkar) who are on a hunt for an apartment. Meanwhile, later, a sequel called Bhoot Returns was released on 12 October 2012.

9. Chhorii Chhorii is a remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi, which was released in 2017. The film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal. The story is about 8 months pregnant, a happily married lady Sakshi (Nushrat) and Hemant (Saurabh) who are forced out of their home and seek refuge in a remote house. However, she soon experiences supernatural events which threaten her life.

10. Kaali Khuhi Starring Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora, and Satyadeep Mishra in key roles. The Terrie Samundra directorial revolves around a girl named Shivangi who is 10 years old and is trying to save the village where her family resides from ghosts.

