‘Bhool jao Kabir Singh ko’: Helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga on controversy around Shahid Kapoor–Kiara Advani's film

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently witnessing an overwhelming response to his last release, Animal. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and others is the current topic of discussion.

On the other hand, the director is still asked about the glorification of toxic masculinity in his debut Bollywood, Kabir Singh starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. Reacting to it, the director states that he doesn’t take such things ‘seriously’.

Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Kabir Singh controversy

In a recent interview with CNN-News 18, Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about a non-consensual kiss between the lead characters of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The scene had also created quite a stir. Reacting to it, the director stated that he doesn’t take the surrounding discussion ‘seriously’.

“I didn’t think much about it. I don’t think that Kabir Singh was a misogynistic film. Only four-five people felt offended, and created noise about it. I never took them seriously,” he said.

The director was further told that it was more than just a few people who found fault with the film. In response to it, Vanga remarked that there were just four people who wrote articles about it, and that further inspired others to write more articles.

He said, “Not more than 20 people in total, it was their point-of-view. We should not talk about all that, bhool jao Kabir Singh ko (forget about Kabir Singh).”

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on the controversy

Notably, in an interview with Mid-day, Shahid Kapoor had also fortified Kabir Singh against all the disapproval. The actor had called the movie ‘a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive disturbed, guy.’

On the other hand, Kiara Advani while taking a stand for the film had shared with her Bollywood Hungama stating that her film is a love story, and she has always been very clear. She stated, “The thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviors in life. Relationships are very complex, and it’s very easy for a third person to say ‘Get out of that relationship’. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether.”

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the film is generating immense buzz after its release in the theaters today.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals how he imagined ‘chocolate boy’ Ranbir Kapoor in world of Animal