Bhoot: The Haunted Ship: Karan Johar shares a spooky video as he steps into the dark allies of horror genre

is all set to send chills down our spines with his upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Trying his hand at horror for the first time, the filmmaker successfully gave us goosebumps with his short film Ghost Stories that released on Netflix last month and now he is gearing up for his next outing Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which will be his first horror film hitting the silver screens.

We've grown up watching Dharma films and we all recognise the trademark Dharma music that plays in the introduction slate and the chakra that appears on the screen before the film begins. Giving it a new spooky twist, Karan recently unveiled the new theme video and it is all things scary! "The home of happy endings is getting a plot twist. Welcome to the dark side...a new era begins at @DharmaMoviesas we step into the dark allies of the horror genre with #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. #DharmaGoesDark", he wrote.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhoomi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead, the film follows the story of a couple that lands up in an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is the first film in the planned horror film franchise and to make our blood run cold, it is based on true events that took place in Mumbai. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is slated for February 21, 2020.

