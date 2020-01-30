Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Poster: Vicky Kaushal is horrified as he is swamped by the 'sea of fear'

Karan Johar has shared another poster of the movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship featuring Vicky Kaushal with a special announcement.

is all set to try his hand in the horror genre on the big screen with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Last year the first poster of the film featuring Vicky was released in which Vicky was being dragged underwater by a ghost of a woman. The poster was too scary to beat the hell out of everyone. Today, Karan Johar has shared two posters of the movie featuring Vicky. In the first poster, we can see Vicky screaming for help while some scary hands are trying to drag the actor to death.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Karan tweeted, "All 'hands' on deck, the horror is coming your way. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot." From Karan's tweet, we can make out that either the trailer or the teaser of the poster will be out tomorrow at 10 am. In the second poster shared by Dharma Productions on Instagram, we can see Vicky is been held by a scary ghost of a woman. Sharing the poster, the team wrote, "More than just monsters under the bed...they're about to get in your head! Tune back here at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot." Recently, Dharma Production changed its logo promoting the movie Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. Giving it a new spooky twist, Karan had recently unveiled the new theme video and it is all things scary!

Check out Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's posters here:

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship is a horror film based on a spooky ship. The locations for the film were in Gujarat on an abandoned ship. As per reports a while back, Vicky had even injured himself while shooting on the ship for the film. A few days back, Vicky had announced the wrap of the film. Bhoot is being produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. It is slated to release on 21st February 2020.

Also Read: Bhoot: The Haunted Ship: Karan Johar shares a spooky video as he steps into the dark allies of horror genre

Credits :Twitter

Read More