Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship Song Channa Ve: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi walk you through the memories of love

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

We have seen Vicky Kaushal in films such as URI: The Surgical Strike, Bombay Velvet, Masaan and others and for the first time, Vicky will be seen dabbling into the horror genre. A few days back, the makers of Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, dropped the trailer of the film, and introduced Vicky as Prithvi, a survey officer inspecting an abandoned ship. And today, the makers of Bhoot have released the first song of the film titled Channa Ve, and in the song, we are transported to the world of Vicky and Bhumi as they walk through the memories of love. The song begins with Vicky Kaushal remembering his now dead wife aka Bhumi Pednekar and daughter and the song begins by Vicky saying, who is perhaps, suffering from a disease, that he will not take the medicines because whenever he avoids taking the medicine, he sees his wife and daughter.

Thereafter, in the song, we see Bhumi eloping to marry Vicky and how the two celebrate their union and eventually, give birth to a child. Now, since the film is a horror film, and Vicky playing the role of an officer, as per reports, a major portion of the movie was filmed inside a wrecked ship. Director Bhanu Pratap Singh was willing to shoot the film at the Alang ship-breaking yard in Gujarat as he felt that it was the perfect setting for the horror film.

Produced by and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on February 21, 2020. Yesterday, in order to promote the film, Vicky Kaushal entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, and turned the house into a bhoot bangala as he spooked the contestants with abnormal activities in the house. Post Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, and Sardar Udham Singh which is a biopic wherein Vicky will essay the role of revolutionary freedom fighter best known for his assassination in London of Michael O’Dwyer.

