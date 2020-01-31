Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Taapsee Pannu reacts to Vicky Kaushal starrer's teaser; Says 'What the hell'

Taapsee Pannu says she wouldn't watch Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship after the actor shares its spooky teaser.

The makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship dropped its teaser on the internet today. The posters were enough to give us the jitters and the new teaser that surfaced on the internet is literally making us quake in our boots! It's not only us, too seems to be jumping out of her skin seeing Vicky's spooky teaser. As seen in the teaser, Vicky enters an abandoned ship. He makes his way through the dark and finds bloodstains on the wall that leads him to a room where he sees his face painted on the wall with the same bloodstains.

Recently, Taapsee saw Vicky Kaushal's teaser and commented on the post shared by the actor. Earlier in the day, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share the spooky teaser of the film. "Drown yourself...in fear. #Bhoot Trailer out on MONDAY. #BhootTrailer3rdFeb #TheHauntedShip", he wrote to which his Manmarziyaan co-star replied, "I will make sure u watch all horror movies inside a dark room sitting alone if u gonna make all of us watch this !!!!! What the hell!!" Check out the teaser:

Vicky replied with a kissing emoji and wrote," @taapsee see you at the Screening." Taapsee responded, " @vickykaushal09 u really have to think of a really really good trick to pull me in for this one !"

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated for February 21, 2020 release. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film follows the story of a couple that lands up in a haunted ship at the beach. The fact that it is based on true events is enough to make our blood freeze!

