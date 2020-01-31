Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Teaser: Vicky Kaushal will take you on a horrifying & creepy tour; WATCH

After scaring the audience with the posters, the makers of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship have finally released the teaser of the film and it is spine-chilling!

After Netflix's Ghost Stories, is all set to scare the hell out of everyone with his upcoming horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal has been creating a buzz since the first look of the movie was out. Infact, to get a spooky feel, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions changed their logo unveiling the new theme video and it is all things scary! Yesterday, the makers had shared two spooky posters of the movie announcing about the teaser which will be out today.

While the first poster showed Vicky surrounded by scary hands, the second poster showed Vicky held by a ghost of a woman. After scaring the audience with the posters, the makers have finally released the teaser of the film and it is spine-chilling! The teaser starts with Vicky Kaushal exploring the 'haunted ship' with a torch in his hand. He sees handprints covered with the blood of many on the wall. But then what he sees next creeps him out and all of a sudden he is grabbed by some scary hands that come out from the wall. The teaser has set the bar high for the trailer. The trailer will be out on 3rd February 2020.

Check out Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship's teaser here:

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film based on a spooky ship. The locations for the film were in Gujarat on an abandoned ship. As per reports a while back, Vicky had even injured himself while shooting on the ship for the film. A few days back, Vicky had announced the wrap of the film. Bhoot is being produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. It is slated to release on 21st February 2020.

