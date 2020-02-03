Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar film will scare you out of your wits

Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's Trailer will give you sleepless nights. Watch the trailer right here.

After giving us the heebie-jeebies with spooky posters, the makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer released a teaser video a few days ago. It showed Vicky enter a dark abandoned ship with a torchlight in his hand. As he makes his way through the dark, he finds bloodstains on the wall that leads him to a room where he sees his a picture of his own face made on the wall with the same sinister stains and he is pulled back by someone.

The teaser was enough to get us quaking in our boots and now, the makers have dropped the film's trailer on the internet and it is making us scared stiff! As seen in the trailer, Vicky Kaushal is officer-in-charge of the Sea-Bird Ship which has been lying static in Juhu. After having entered the ship, a series of unusual events start taking place. Ashutosh Rana, who plays a pivotal role in the film, informs him about the presence of an evil spirit. Vicky starts seeing people who do not exist. Soon, he discovers that only he can see them. The trailer shows how the spirit waits for you to blink your eyes and comes after you!

Watch the trailer:

It also follows the story of a couple who lands into an abandoned ship at the beach. A series of spine-tingling events occur as they are trapped inside the spooky ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the first installment of the planned horror film franchise is slated for February 21, 2020. Are you scared already? Here's something that you need to know, the film is based on true events that took place in Mumbai a few years ago.

Also Read: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal turns Boogeyman as he teases fans ahead of trailer release

Credits :Youtube

Read More