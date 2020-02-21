  1. Home
Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal starrer receives mixed response from the fans

Fans give mixed responses for Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on Twitter.
2244 reads Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens today on February 21, 2020. The actor tried his hand at horror genre for the first time facing his fear of water and dark. The film follows the story of Prithvi, the officer in charge of the Sea-Bird ship that is believed to be haunted. Ignoring the alarms, he enters the ship only to find an evil spirit coming after him. The plot of the film was not less scary that we come to know that it is based on true events that took place at a beach in Mumbai a few years ago.

The first installment of the planned horror series released today and fans are sharing their experience on Twitter. The Vicky Kaushal starrer seems to be getting mixed response from the netizens. While some of the users call it a spine-chilling film, others believe that it lacked a storyline. "Just watched Awesome movie. After a long time, a horror movie came without rape scene, murder and kissing. So go with your family and enjoy#BhootTheHauntedShip #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip #BhootReview", read a review.

Check out more responses:

"Till interval more shocking than scary but it's interesting as well as engaging... @vickykaushal09is amazing#BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip", wrote another user.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Besides the URI actor, it also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhant Kapoor and Meher Vij in key roles. 

