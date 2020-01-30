Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Twitterati compare Vicky Kaushal film's poster to Lijo Jose's Jallikattu

Netizens compare Vicky Kaushal film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's poster to Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu.

The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship dropped a new poster of the film on the internet today. The poster surely did give us the chills but also led the netizens to draw a comparison with director Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Jallikattu's poster. The new spooky poster of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship features Vicky Kaushal being held down by a number of hands that bears great similarity to the Malayalam filmmaker's film's poster.

After the poster released, Twitterati flooded with tweets striking similarities between the posters of the two films. Many users called the 's production a copied version of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malayalam film. "#Bhoot poster... Wow...What an original thought", a user wrote. "Plagiarism is in their blood", read another tweet. A user posted, "Lijo Jose Pellissery who???#Bhoot Poster Is Inspired From This One @vickykaushal09 @apoorvamehta18 @karanjohar @DharmaMovies."

Check out the reactions:

Plagiarism is in their blood — captain rogers (@SudheendraRao4) January 30, 2020

Plagiarism is in their blood — captain rogers (@SudheendraRao4) January 30, 2020

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror-thriller revolving around a couple that lands up in an abandoned ship on a beach. It is slated for February 21, 2020 release. The posters of the film have been making chills run down our spines and the film is sure to give us sleepless nights. The fact that it is based on true events that took place in Mumbai is eerie enough to leave us sitting at the edge of our seats!

Also Read: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Poster: Vicky Kaushal is horrified as he is swamped by the 'sea of fear'

Credits :Twitter

Read More