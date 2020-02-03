Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal starrer's trailer wins approval from the netizens

While the posters and teaser of Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship were loved by the viewers, the trailer also seems to have connected with the audience and leave them excited for the movie.

Vicky Kaushal is all set to step in the horror genre with 's Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. While the teaser of the movie which was released last week showed Vicky enter a dark abandoned ship with a torchlight in his hand, the trailer which was released today shows a series of unusual events taking place in the ship. The trailer shows how the spirit waits for you to blink your eyes and comes after you! While the posters and teaser were loved by the viewers, the trailer also seems to have connected with the audience and leave them excited for the movie.

Netizens are all praise for the trailer. While some are ready to challenge their inner guts by watching the movie, some call it wonderful and Blockbuster. While some found the trailer average but the story plot too interesting, some call the trailer as promising and scary. There are few social media users who have not quite liked the trailer but the majority of them have given approval to Karan Johar's horror film's trailer by praising it. Some have even started with some hilarious memes from the trailer. What is your take on the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

Check out the tweets here:

#BhootTrailer Now watch the scary movie is so scary, curious to know how scary the movie will be @vickykaushal09 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/qVzeJQcX8J — MANOTOSH HALDER (@mantubiri) February 3, 2020

Terrific #BhootTrailer, trailer looks very promising. something different, and scary ☠ pic.twitter.com/aq1Y396bPq — sheetal dasija (@daddysdol) February 3, 2020

I love to watch horror movies, definitely this movie going to challenge my guts. I am going to book tickets for this horror film @DharmaMovies@vickykaushal09

#BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/sEuZog14SG — @meensjaya (@meensjaya) February 3, 2020

Really impressed with #BhootTrailer Can't watch it without hiding my face with the pillow https://t.co/8LBXSV8HJU pic.twitter.com/ROVUTCjfwF — Diya (@Diya5463) February 3, 2020

Bhoot, also starring Bhumi Pednekar follows the story of a couple who lands into an abandoned ship at the beach. A series of spine-tingling events occur as they are trapped inside the spooky ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the first installment of the planned horror film franchise is slated for February 21, 2020. Are you scared already? Here's something that you need to know, the film is based on true events that took place in Mumbai years ago.

Also Read: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar film will scare you out of your wits

Credits :Twitter

Read More