Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal turns Boogeyman as he teases fans ahead of trailer release

Vicky Kaushal dresses up as Boogeyman and teases his fans ahead of the trailer release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Check out his latest Instagram post.

A few days back, the makers of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship dropped two posters as well as the gut wrenching teaser on social media much to the excitement of the fans. For those who have already watched the teaser must have felt chills running down the spine after having experienced the creepy and horrifying tour through Vicky Kaushal who plays the male lead in the much awaited movie. The horror flick has been creating buzz ever since its inception.

Vicky Kaushal has now further piqued our interests through the medium of his latest Instagram post in which he announces about the release of the movie’s trailer in just a few hours. The best part is that the actor has shared a picture along with the post in which he can be seen posing dressed as the mythical Boogeyman in front of an apparently empty airplane. He writes, “Boogeyman’s back in town and he can’t keep calm as we drop the Trailer of #Bhoot in just a few hours!!!

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, it has been helmed by who is already receiving a lot of appreciation for Ghost Stories. It has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. The movie is set at the backdrop of an abandoned and spooky ship. Most of the scenes from the movie have been shot in Gujarat. It is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020. Meanwhile, check out the teaser below:

