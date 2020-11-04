Bhoot Police: After Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora roots for beau Arjun Kapoor’s horror comedy

As the team of Bhoot Police has begun shooting, the fans and celebs are quite excited about the horror comedy .

After witnessing a lockdown of almost six months, Bollywood is finally coming back on track and several projects are hitting the floors now. Among these projects is , , and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police. The movie happens to be a horror comedy and has been the talk of the town for its stellar cast. Needless to say, fans are quite excited about the movie. Interestingly, Arjun’s ladylove is also rooting for this Pavan Kriplani directorial.

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared the recently released Bhoot Police poster. Sharing her excitement, Malaika shared a gif that says ‘WooHoo!’ Interestingly, ever since Arjun and Malaika have made their relationship official, the lovebirds have made it a point to cheer for each other. In fact, their social media PDA also win a lot of attention and speak volumes about their love affair. Not just Malaika, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan have also cheered for Bhoot Police. Sara shared the poster along with '#1 Dad' gif and wrote, "The #newnormal is Paranormal #BhootPolice”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s wish for Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police:

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Kahn also sent best wishes to the Bhoot Police team. She shared the poster of the movie on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Good luck guys… kill it” followed by heart emoticons. Bankrolled by Ramesh S Taurani and Akshai Puri, Bhoot Police will be hitting the screens in 2021.

