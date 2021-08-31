Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor shares captivating BTS PICS with Saif Ali Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez

and are starring together in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The makers have recently released a song from the venture titled ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’. Arjun took to Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the song. Arjun shared several pictures with Saif and Jacqueline. Arjun and Saif are sharing screen space together for the first in Ramesh Taurani’s production. The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally.

Saif had preciously spoken to Hindustan Times about his role in the film and said, “Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice lineup. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that”.

Take a look at the post:

Apart from Arjun, Saif and Jacqueline, the horror-comedy will also star and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial will be witnessing a digital release given the COVID 19 pandemic. The movie will be releasing on September 17. To note, the movie marks Arjun’s first tryst with the horror-comedy and his first collaboration with Saif, Yami, and Jacqueline.

